MLK Day of Service

Scarsdale and Edgemont Girl Scouts participated in the annual Day of Service event on Jan. 20 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Older scouts planned and led kindergartners through fifth-graders in project-making which helped veterans, seniors, adults, children and animals in need.
