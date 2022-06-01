Hitchcock Church was the setting for the Scarsdale Boy Scout Troop 4’s Eagle Court of Honor on Sunday, May 15. Emceed by Scoutmaster Emeritus Kevin McCarthy, the event celebrated the achievements culminating in the Eagle Scout rank of four men: Daniel Hwang, Alexander Hwang, Wesley Coker and Daniel Kolb. Only about one in 10 scouts attain this rank, the highest in scouting. And eighth grader Daniel Hwang, a student at Scarsdale Middle School, may be the youngest Eagle Scout in Troop 4’s history.
Mark Schivley, Algonquin district chairman of the BSA Greater Hudson Valley Council, formally welcomed the scouts to the rank of Eagle Scout. County Executive George Latimer and New York Assembly member Amy Paulin congratulated the scouts and their families and presented the young men with commendations. Formal citations were given from Mayor Jane Veron and the Rev. Katherine Pater of Hitchcock delivered the invocation and benediction.
The Eagle Scout project, a community service effort led, organized and executed by the Eagle candidate, with help from family friends and scouts, is one of the most challenging requirements.
Daniel Hwang’s project centered around the repair and completion of a terraced garden of flowers and plants for the church community and users of the Bronx River Trailway to enjoy. While in the troop Daniel has served as den chief and chaplain aide, as well as being recently elected assistant senior patrol leader. Outside of scouting, Daniel’s passion is baseball. He competes year-round as an outfielder for HEAT baseball in Ardsley. He enjoys singing and was a NYSMAA All-County voice selection in 2020. He regularly volunteers with Midnight Run and Westhab, which provide food, clothing and other essential items to the homeless in New York City and Yonkers. His other hobbies include golf, squash and skiing.
Daniel’s older brother Alexander Hwang, a junior at Scarsdale High School, similarly began his scouting journey with Pack 440. For his Eagle project he built three outdoor benches for Hitchcock. Permanent outdoor seating was in short supply and was in particular need by the older congregants when attending outdoor events or awaiting transportation.
As a member of Troop 4 Scarsdale, Alex has served as troop historian and assistant senior patrol leader. He has a strong interest in scientific research and has co-authored an academic journal article on asymptomatic pediatric COVID-19 patients in the metro-NYC area. He is also studying genes and biological pathways for various neurological disorders as a research assistant in the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. Additionally, Alex is active in Model UN and volunteers with Midnight Run.
A Manhattan transplant, Wesley Coker joined Troop 4 when he moved to Westchester. His eagle project was rebuilding a 40-yard segment of a severely eroded and unsafe trail in the woods at Edgemont High School that is used by students daily to get to and from school. The work included clearing an adjacent stream of debris and moving stones to assist with rerouting the water flow, regrading the trail with dirt and gravel to build a turnpike and eliminate puddling, forming short barrier walls of stone, and removing existing degraded wood stairs and replacing them with rock steps. The project cost just under $1,000 and took approximately 110 man-hours of physical labor with the assistance of scouts, friends and family.
Now at 15, Coker plays varsity football and junior varsity basketball at Edgemont High School, and has a flourishing sneaker reselling business.
Daniel Kolb, a senior at Scarsdale High School, has held several positions in the troop, including den chief, assistant patrol leader, patrol leader, senior patrol leader and junior assistant scoutmaster. For his Eagle project, Kolb designed and built an 8-by-8-foot outdoor enclosure for the enrichment of the animals at the Weinberg Nature Center. Animals are put in the enclosure during the day and put back indoors in cages at night. The project has been well received by humans and animals alike.
For Kolb’s senior option, he is taking an intensive training course to become a certified Emergency Medical Technician. He is headed to Colby College in the fall where he plans to study biology, with an emphasis on genetics, and also history. His hobbies include scuba, skiing, travel, gaming and reading.
Three of the four Eagle Scouts began their scouting journey with Scarsdale Cub Scout Pack 440. Both Pack 440 and Troop 4 have Hitchcock as their chartering organization, and they are open to people of any faith. More information is available at scarsdalepack440.com and https://bit.ly/3sZ0Npb.
