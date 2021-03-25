Tyler McCarthy and George Primoff were officially recognized as Eagle Scouts, the highest level attainable in scouting, at a Court of Honor held at Hitchcock Church earlier this year.
Both 18 years old, Primoff graduated from Scarsdale High School in 2020 and McCarthy is set to graduate this year. They started as Cub Scouts in Scarsdale Pack 440, chartered by Hitchcock Church, over 10 years ago and then joined Troop 4, also chartered by Hitchcock, as middle schoolers.
Currently studying engineering at Northeastern University, Primoff is an avid backpacker and was a member of the high school’s ultimate frisbee and wrestling teams. For his Eagle Scout service project, he rebuilt by hand a large outdoor patio space at his synagogue, Scarsdale Synagogue, which had fallen into disrepair. His project resulted in an attractive outdoor space that allowed the congregation to gather in a safe, socially distanced manner for celebrations.
McCarthy has held leadership positions as patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader with the troop. He also attended the National Scout Jamboree and Sea Base High Adventure. By earning the rank of Eagle Scout, he follows in the footsteps of two grandfathers, his father, brother and cousin. McCarthy’s Eagle Project entailed building four houses for the Scarsdale Fire Department that are used for training. The houses are made of wood and stand about 4 feet high with four rooms and an attic with windows and doors. The structures help teach the different ways fire and smoke move through a house depending on the airflow in the house.
While McCarthy and Primoff grew up in scouting, middle and high school boys are welcome to join Troop 4 with or without previous scouting experience. For further information, contact scoutmaster@scarsdale4.mytroop.us.
