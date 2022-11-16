Scouts honor

Girl Scout troops in Scarsdale and Edgemont delivered 250 boxes of cookies Nov. 11 to local veterans in honor of their service to our country. The veterans answer questions about where they served and often share their stories and memories. Seventh grade Cadette Troop 2688 visited Scarsdale veteran Greg Schwend. Pictured top row from left, Anya Sachdev, Ava Turner, Sofia Clark, Siona Therault, Rachel Craig, Heidi DeBrabant; second row, Yilin Jiang, Lily Huang, Emma Yang, Emma Thomas, Adena Zitrin, Emma Florence; third row, Myra Dang and Gabriella Mutic; bottom row, Aarti Chandarana and Olivia Elliott.
Troops are still forming, email joinsegs@gmail.com for more information.
