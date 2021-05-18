The race must go on

After having the Pinewood Derby canceled last year due to the pandemic, Scarsdale Pack 440’s Cub Scouts were raring to go. With careful planning, the support of Hitchcock Church, the pack’s chartering organization, and adherence to CDC safety protocols, the derby ran smoothly on April 18 at the church with modifications to minimize contact. Each scout carved a block of wood into a speed machine, decorated it and raced against their fellow scouts. While normally winners from each pack would race in further competitions against other packs, this year Scouts USA ruled against it. Nonetheless, the boys and girls of Pack 440 had a great time. As first-time racer Charlie Rosenthal, 8, recounted, “It was fun to build my car — drilling the holes, sawing it, painting it, and it was really exciting to see it race. For the first three seconds I was thinking nothing but PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE be fast.”
Final standings were as follows:
Wolf Den (Boys): 1st place, Charlie Rosenthal; 2d place, Matteus Lev Grudin; 3d place, Josh Birns.
Wolf Den (Girls): 1st place, Estelle Maddison; 2d place, Elena Streche.
Bears Den: 1st place, Ayden Ostermiller; 2d place, Dylan Ostermiller; 3d place, Robbie Kolb.
Webelos 4: 1st place, Delfina Kirkendall-Rodriguez; 2d place, Shouei Yoo.
Webelos 5: 1st place, Christian Kirkendall-Rodriguez; 2d place, Charlie Im.
The fastest car in the pack was designed by Ayden Ostermiller. As for best in design, third-grader Logan East took first place while his brother Jackson tied for second with second-grader Wyatt Burke.
