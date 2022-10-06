When Evelyn Klein turns 101 on Nov. 5, she is guaranteed to be the life of the party. With the exception of some trouble walking, the former Scarsdale and Hartsdale resident is as vibrant as ever.
Though she is mostly confined to Andrus on Hudson in Hastings, Klein is still active as a painter and a writer. She’s social and talkative. She’s friendly and warm.
Klein is not your typical senior care or assisted living facility resident and she passes by those who are unfortunately sitting in front of a television in common areas all day. When someone seems isolated or unhappy, she goes out of her way to encourage them to join a group for a meal or an activity or cheer them up.
“I did social work with a very lovely man who lives upstairs who was sitting by himself,” Klein said. “I said, ‘Why are you sitting here? Come down and have dinner and lunch with us,’ and he did. I felt so proud of myself. I love to help people.”
Klein looks back on a full life of motherhood — she has two children, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren — community service, social work, music and art, travel and study, all the things she credits for keeping her spry.
“Be kind, especially to people who need you and want your help,” Klein said. “Be patient, which sometimes people aren’t. Try to be helpful and talk to people, speak nicely, do things for them. It’s great to try to do things yourself, like take courses. I’ve gone back to school for art at SUNY Purchase and social work at WCC. Do anything to make yourself happy, anything to make your mind work.”
Her younger daughter, Ellen Cohen, is inspired every day by her mother.
“I find Mom to be a tremendous inspiration,” Cohen said. “She has a positive attitude and warmth, she’s very outgoing, and I think that’s all been the secret to her long life, her long and very satisfying life. She’s a curious and amazing woman. She’s just been a wonderful mother, a warm and understanding mother.”
Klein was born in her grandmother Lena’s tenement apartment in New York City on East 8th Street, the oldest of four. Her grandmother was a pastry chef from Budapest, Hungary, and Klein got her love of cooking and baking from her.
Klein and her husband, Walter, moved from Eastchester to Scarsdale in 1956 to raise their two daughters, Laurie Bloch, who graduated from Scarsdale High School in 1964 and now lives in Virginia, and Cohen, a 1970 grad who has lived in Edgewood in Scarsdale the last 41 years and raised her own daughter, Julie, who now lives in Wisconsin, there.
After her daughters graduated from high school, Klein went to Westchester Community College to get a degree in social work, and had a career of her own after splitting her time between homemaking and helping her husband with his accounting business. She found her career to be extremely rewarding and continued working when she lived in San Diego from 1980 to 1993 after her husband “dragged her out there.” She ended up loving the West Coast, but returned to Westchester soon after he died in 1992. She got an apartment on Hartsdale Avenue, where she lived until 2017.
“It was gorgeous, but I’m a New Yorker,” Klein said. “I love New York and I love Scarsdale.”
In California she was taking painting classes and a teacher there named Lois took a group to a brunch at a studio featuring French painter and Pablo Picasso girlfriend Françoise Gilot as the guest speaker.
“She’s very interesting and she’s still living and she’s as old as me,” Klein said. “And she gave a talk on Monet from about 9:30 to 12:30 and we had brunch there. I won one of her prints. She was charming as can be. She came over to me and told me how to frame the print and she was absolutely wonderful. I adored her, so I wrote a story about it. While she lived in San Diego she had lunch one day and who sees her but Dr. Jonas Salk. He said he was going to marry her and he did.”
Klein also volunteered at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies.
When she moved to Hartsdale, Klein continued working, including with a support group for widows and widowers who often met at the Fountain Diner for meals and conversation.
Needing more attention, Cohen convinced her mom to move to the Atria Woodlands in Ardsley, where the extremely independent Klein had an apartment and enjoyed it there from 2017 until earlier this year. Again she needed even more help as her mobility was declining, so the change to Andrus on Hudson was made.
“When I convinced her to go she was like the mayor of Atria,” Cohen said. “And this is the way she is now. Her dance card, she always wants it to be filled. She wants to do things and be active and busy all the time. She was amazing at Atria, had a wonderful time. It took a little bit to adjust here.”
She knows the names of just about everyone who works at Andrus and said they are friendly and attentive. “I loved Atria, but this is a great place,” Klein said.
Klein studied art at Purchase College with art historian Irving Sandler. She took painting at the Westchester County Center with teacher David Fox. She painted at Atria and now at Andrus and her art is for sale at The Dark Horse in Scarsdale Village. She used to paint with oils, but now works with acrylics. Klein used to paint more representational pieces, but does more abstracts now. She likes to use and balance colors on the canvas.
“Painting is so good even if the painting is not good because it gets you to relax while you paint,” Klein said. “And I love to write. I’ve written several articles. It’s good to keep your mind busy.”
She also traveled to and was inspired by Paris, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Italy, England and Hawaii.
Klein and Cohen enjoyed going to Lincoln Center on Sundays and when Klein lived in Hartsdale they were regulars at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. They attended one weekly seminar for six weeks run by Janet Rebold Benton, whom they enjoyed for her humor, and had a routine each time they went there.
“We always had our favorites in the museum and we’d go and visit them like having friends because we knew where they were,” Cohen said. “I miss doing that with Mom. I really stopped going to the Met wit COVID. That was like a gift we could do together. I’m working now, but I wasn’t working then so I had a little more time.”
When Klein turned 75, Cohen, who doesn’t know much about opera, took her to see “Aida.” She asked her mom to give her some background on the show in the car ride there.
“Not only did she tell me the plot, but she told me about the composer and the political arena and how it was received,” Cohen said. “I was blown away she had so much information about it.”
Klein played piano and was a fan of Broadway. Her favorite shows are “Fiddler on the Roof,” “South Pacific” and Carousel.”
“Music and art, it makes you alive,” Klein said. “It’s very good for your mind to think about that and study it, read a book or take a course.”
The entire family dabbles in art in some way and Klein and Cohen have works from various family members throughout their homes.
Though she wishes she was mobile enough to do some of the things she used to do, particularly in New York City, Klein is making the most of her post-100 years, including taking her daughter’s chair yoga classes at Andrus.
“I’m very grateful for all the things I can do,” Klein said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.