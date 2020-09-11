In honor of those whose lives were lost or forever changed by the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, Westchester County Executive George Latimer joined with Volunteer New York! to host the 10th annual “9/11: Serve + Remember.” Volunteers participated both from home and through no-contact donation drop-off sites with a major focus on a special #911day COVID-19 Relief Healthy Food Drive initiative throughout Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties. In addition to donating to food pantries, participants made protective face masks for those in need, wrote letters to the troops overseas and made no-sew fleece blankets for children’s hospitals. Latimer said, “Food insecurity has always been a serious concern here in Westchester. Due to COVID-19 and its deleterious impact on our community, the issue has reached new heights. Our pantries — and volunteers — are stretched thin and efforts like those taken here by Volunteer New York! aim to combat this rising tide.”
