Baking for Scarsdale heroes

Scarsdale High School junior Sarah Jane Traumer spent her 17th birthday baking 100 cupcakes for the Scarsdale heroes. She recognized their bravery, especially the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She spent the day baking, icing, decorating and boxing all 100 cupcakes. She delivered the boxes of cupcakes to SVAC, the three Scarsdale fire houses and the Scarsdale Police Department. Traumer selflessly devoted her birthday to helping the Scarsdale heroes and enjoyed spending her birthday giving back to her community.
-
72°
Clear
-
Scarsdale, NY (10583)
Today
Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours followed by thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High near 85F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 28, 2020 @ 12:12 am
- Full Forecast
-
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.