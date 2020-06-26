Baking for Scarsdale heroes

Sarah Jane Traumer drops off cupcakes at the fire station on Post Road.

 Marian McCrossan

Scarsdale High School junior Sarah Jane Traumer spent her 17th birthday baking 100 cupcakes for the Scarsdale heroes. She recognized their bravery, especially the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps. She spent the day baking, icing, decorating and boxing all 100 cupcakes. She delivered the boxes of cupcakes to SVAC, the three Scarsdale fire houses and the Scarsdale Police Department. Traumer selflessly devoted her birthday to helping the Scarsdale heroes and enjoyed spending her birthday giving back to her community.

