Bowl Committee seeks 2023 honoree

Michelle Lichtenberg photo

From left, Scarsdale Foundation Board members Jennifer Love, secretary; Marc Greenwald; BK Munguia, vice president; Suzanne Seiden, president; Jon Leslie; Tom Giordano, treasurer; Seema Jaggi; Elyse Klayman and Anne Lyons.

The 2022 Scarsdale Bowl Committee is looking for nominations for the 2023 Bowl Award winner. The committee will hold its first of several meetings dedicated to selecting this year’s honoree on Dec. 11. Nominees for the Bowl Award are requested by Dec. 1, but will be accepted until Dec. 11. Candidates must be Scarsdale residents who do not currently hold elective office. To access the nominee recommendation form, go to http://bit.ly/3TFvaM1.

The Scarsdale Bowl, under the sponsorship of the Scarsdale Foundation, has been awarded annually since 1944, to an individual (or, in exceptional cases, to a married couple) who has given “unselfishly of their time, energy and effort to the civic welfare of the community.” The award is the highest honor bestowed on a Scarsdale resident in recognition of his or her volunteer public service in the community. The Bowl itself, with the honorees engraved names, is permanently displayed at the Scarsdale Library.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.