Bowl Committee seeks 2023 honoree

The 2022 Scarsdale Bowl Committee is looking for nominations for the 2023 Bowl Award winner. The committee will hold its first of several meetings dedicated to selecting this year’s honoree on Dec. 11. Nominees for the Bowl Award are requested by Dec. 1, but will be accepted until Dec. 11. Candidates must be Scarsdale residents who do not currently hold elective office. To access the nominee recommendation form, go to http://bit.ly/3TFvaM1.
The Scarsdale Bowl, under the sponsorship of the Scarsdale Foundation, has been awarded annually since 1944, to an individual (or, in exceptional cases, to a married couple) who has given “unselfishly of their time, energy and effort to the civic welfare of the community.” The award is the highest honor bestowed on a Scarsdale resident in recognition of his or her volunteer public service in the community. The Bowl itself, with the honorees engraved names, is permanently displayed at the Scarsdale Library.
This year, the Bowl dinner is scheduled to be held on April 27 at Mamaroneck Beach and Yacht Club. The dinner will pay tribute to the newest Bowl honoree, as well as celebrate the spirit and culture of volunteerism in Scarsdale.
Erika Rublin is chair of the Scarsdale Bowl Committee, Leah Dembitzer is secretary and Isabel Finegold treasurer. The members of the Bowl Committee are Becky Bach, Sara Farnsworth, Carl Finger, Tim Foley, Adam Hellegers, Ronny Hersch, Sharon Higgins, Angela Manson, Margot Milberg, Susan Ross, Xue Su and Beverly Thornhill. Elyse Klayman, a Scarsdale Foundation trustee, will serve as a liaison along with Suzanne Seiden, president of the Scarsdale Foundation Board.
This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Scarsdale Foundation, which has helped individuals and local community organizations through scholarships and grants over the course of a century. Most significantly, the Scarsdale Foundation has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships during the past 10 years to Scarsdale’s high school graduates in their sophomore, junior and senior years of college. Funds raised at the Scarsdale Foundation Bowl Dinner will enable the Scarsdale Foundation to continue supporting Scarsdale students faced with financial obstacles to continue their education.
