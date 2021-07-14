Chang named to Open Door board

Open Door Family Medical Center, the federally qualified health care center, has named Scarsdale resident Leslie Chang to its Foundation Board.
Chang has been actively involved in the community for years. After leaving the corporate world to start a family, she became a volunteer for Family Services of Westchester in its development department. She joined the organization’s board in 2014 and was founder and chair of its Junior Board.
“Family Services of Westchester has been a close partner of Open Door, so I have certainly been familiar with their work over the years,” Chang said. “I’ve been involved in the social services side and now with Open Door I look forward to getting involved on the health side. Their best practices in addressing health care disparities is very appealing to me.”
A native of Connecticut, Chang graduated from Skidmore College with degrees in art history and education. She later worked for an enterprise software company as director of corporate development, responsible for its product strategy and marketing.
“Leslie brings a corporate background and a keen understanding of technology with her, in addition to her experience in development,” said Lindsay Farrell, president and CEO of Open Door. “We are thrilled to have her and confident that she will become another important voice on our Foundation Board.”
Open Door Family Medical Center’s mission has remained consistent since 1972: to provide high-quality health care that’s affordable, accessible and efficient. Today, the center cares for more than 60,000 adults and children every year in Westchester, Putnam and Ulster counties — with more than 300,000 patient visits and over 400 babies delivered annually — regardless of ability to pay.
