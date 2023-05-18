In late 2021, then-97-year-old Sara Chiucchini was taken to White Plains Hospital (WPH) for a urinary tract infection, where she was also diagnosed with pneumonia. Not long after her son, Al, brought her home, he got a call from James Maher, who leads the community paramedicine program for Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps (SVAC). Maher was calling to do a follow-up home visit on behalf of the hospital.
Sara, who turns 99 next week, is in a wheelchair and has dementia, so it’s not easy for Al, his sons-in-law or the home health aides to get her up and down stairs and in and out of cars. For the last year and a half, Maher and SVAC have been making regular visits to Sara in Harrison, where Al has lived for 40 years, to save the Chiucchini family time, money and the struggle of leaving the house.
It was a service Al couldn’t get from his local EMS, which said it would cost $380 for a 10-minute house call, an amount they once billed him for a previous short house call. Al once called Maher, who was on vacation, and Maher sent over one of his SVAC colleagues to help out when Sara’s arm had swelled up one day.
“Jim came across at a time when I needed help and when I called the doctor the answer was I really don’t have any service, you need to have something wrong to have the visiting nurses come along — and I didn’t hear that from Jim and his team,” Al said.
Whether it’s checking Sara’s vitals and lungs, giving her a COVID-19 booster shot or seeing if there is anything out of the ordinary, SVAC has been there for the family.
“I’m an old Italian boy from the Bronx and my mom is everything to me,” soon-to-be 69-year-old Al said. “You go to bed with the peace of mind that someone’s looking after your mom. And that’s something I’ll be forever grateful for.”
This is part of SVAC’s community paramedicine program in partnership with WPH and Sara was one of SVAC’s original patients. The Chiucchinis were a test case for SVAC and WPH and the results speak for themselves.
“Al and Sara have helped us get this off the ground and find out where we can fit into that niche of health care,” Maher said.
When SVAC was applying for a certificate of need from Westchester County’s Department of Emergency Services Panel to provide such services, Chiucchini spoke on SVAC’s behalf.
“For me it’s a tremendous game-changer,” Al said. “You put your head on your pillow at night and with Jim and his team behind you, you just feel good.”
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit locally in March 2020, SVAC’s leadership was looking to expand its services and start a community paramedicine program for those who were under the weather or needed their blood pressure taken — things that shouldn’t require a trip to the hospital.
“It initially started as community outreach on the part of the ambulance corps,” SVAC president David Raizen said. “We were doing this and we were not charging anybody — we don’t ever charge anybody, but if their insurance will pay for it we’ll take it. If their insurance doesn’t pay for it we don’t pursue people’s money. That is how we have continued.”
The horrors of the pandemic then showed just what SVAC could achieve when given the right permissions from New York State and Westchester County. It started with COVID-19 rapid testing and PCR testing at SVAC headquarters at 5 Weaver St. and later included vaccinations. That expanded into testing and vaccinations for homebound residents. SVAC alone administered over 17,000 tests and about 5,000 vaccinations overall, impacting “every single solitary community” throughout Westchester County, according to Raizen.
“On top of this we had people that weren’t calling the ambulance because they didn’t want to go into the emergency room,” Raizen said. “They were afraid of getting COVID. The ER was a war zone. We teamed up with White Plains Hospital.”
Raizen, Maher and Dr. Farrukh N. Jafri, the medical director for WPH Cares, worked together to create a program that included more home visits and telemedicine with doctors from the hospital. SVAC could handle blood and urine test collection on-site or administer fluids to someone who needed them.
“We basically did home visits of a doctor,” Raizen said. “We’ve been trying to expand the program through meeting with Scarsdale Family Counseling Service and going out and seeing people at the Girl Scout House when they have meetings there, and doing blood pressure. We’ve had huge, huge wins with people who are just stuck at home.”
Most of SVAC’s community paramedicine home visits have been in lower Westchester, though paramedics have gone as far as Yorktown as part of their partnership with WPH and independently.
While SVAC is pleased to serve the wider community, the goal now is to make Scarsdale residents aware of the increased services for seniors and others in need.
“Right now we are helping one family in town experiencing a hardship with home health aides to help their disabled son, so we’re going over there every couple of days in the morning to help get him out of bed, get him cleaned up, get his teeth brushed, get the day started and help out the current home health aide that he has to complete some of those activities of daily living,” Maher said.
The partnership with WPH not only keeps patients from nonessential trips to the emergency room, but is a boost for patients recovering from surgery or illness to keep them from having to go back.
“Keeping people out of the hospital and on the telemedicine visits we have worked out a program with the hospital where they can bill the patient and they give us a percentage of what is billed,” Raizen said. “We don’t do that within the village charging people. That’s not our goal.”
Maher sees endless possibilities and more partnerships with hospitals, community groups and physician groups to come once the program is made permanent at the state level.
“There is plenty of community outreach programs you can do like blood pressure clinics, bloodwork clinics,” Maher said. “As far as the five-year plan goes it’s about getting a lot of exposure and expanding the services that we are allowed to do.”
SVAC has also applied to the state to administer some medication, like remdesivir and antibiotics, as prescribed by the WPH doctors.
First under Gov. Andrew Cuomo and now under Gov. Kathy Hochul, Scarsdale has been operating its community paramedicine program under emergency orders that continue to get renewed every 30 days.
“It is our hope they will continue to be renewed for quite a while, otherwise the program will be limited only to within Scarsdale,” Raizen said. “We have filed with the state to expand our catch basin area to cover all of Westchester County, and as soon as we did and it was approved by the county, the commercial ambulance services filed a lawsuit against us with the state of New York attempting to stop us from doing this.
“ScarVAC is out to do the right thing with the hospital and we are being fought by the commercial ambulance services who believe we are taking money away from them,” he said.
Raizen has been working “pretty diligently” with New York State Assembly Member Amy Paulin, a Scarsdale resident, to make community paramedicine a long-term program. Though she was unavailable for comment, Paulin’s office confirmed her commitment to making the program permanent.
Maher is the face of the program, but he works with other full-time paramedics and seven volunteer paramedics at SVAC, including Raizen.
“Those volunteer paramedics have often come through in a pinch when we’ve needed someone to go out and draw labs, give fluids to somebody, nebulizer treatments and things like that,” Maher said. “The volunteers have been absolutely instrumental in the success of this program overall.”
Providing “access to primary and preventative care” is part of the “ultimate goal” of reducing health care costs.
“We’re not here to supersede or replace any current health care programs that are available within the community, but rather supplement and try to enhance some of these programs,” Maher said.
Scarsdale is aiming to help its elderly population and anyone in need as a community partner.
“It’s still in its infancy and really it’s very dynamic right now — things are changing every day as far as what we want to do and what we can do and where we are with the state with getting this legitimized and in place to make it a legal health care discipline,” Maher said. “That’s been one of the challenges.”
SVAC has paramedics on call 24/7 and someone on duty from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily specifically for community paramedicine to respond to calls coming in from WPH or directly from Scarsdale residents.
“It’s going to help reduce some of those [unnecessary] transports so we’ll be even more available to the community for true emergencies,” Maher said. “A lot of the patient populations we’re trying to target right now are high emergency department utilizers and people who call 911 frequently. There are some people who may call 911 if not daily then every couple of days and we want to target some of those patients to provide them with services, give some peace of mind to them and try to find out exactly what is causing them to go back to the hospital so often and how we can decrease some of that.”
Dr. Jafri said it’s important to expand the care for patients “beyond the walls of the hospital” and build relationships with community partners like SVAC, which he called a “phenomenal resource for the hospital, for the patients and for the community.”
“We know that 80% of health care outcomes are dictated not by what happens within the four walls of the hospital, but really what happens once patients [are] in their homes,” he said. “To be able to have boots on the ground to understand the home situation, understand other safety threats that may be occurring — it may not just be their diabetes, but the fact that they’re a fall risk and have all these tripping hazards around their house. They reached out to me and there was a patient that had a loose railing and we had to get their landlord to repair it for the patient, who could barely stand without assistance.”
Jafri called it a “more holistic approach to care.”
“The opportunity to intervene through medical direction safely at the house without having to cause a patient to come back to the hospital, where they may become more deconditioned, is important,” he said. “The idea for us is to let these patients recover at their homes and give them all the support and motivation and encouragement that they need and the resources they need to be able to do so.”
For all the catastrophes it has caused, COVID-19 sparked changes in the use of technology, and telemedicine was one of them. Jafri was on the emergency department during the initial surges of COVID-19 when hospitals were undergoing major work to house and care for the influx of patients, while others were looking to avoid hospitals at all costs.
“Patients want access to care,” Jafri said. “That’s the critical thing for us. How do we provide access to care and services where they shouldn’t always have to transport themselves physically to a hospital to get that access to care? It’s given them access when they need it and where they need it.”
Any time you can avoid a long wait at an E.R. when you aren’t high on the priority list is a good thing. The wait can be long and uncomfortable and COVID-19 is still a risk.
“It waxes and wanes, but COVID’s not going away,” Jafri said. “In the winter seasons we tend to see COVID [cases] spike up. Whether viral or respiratory ailments, which we saw a lot this year, whether COVID or flu. There’s going to be seasonal variation in a lot of these diseases. They’re here to stay and it’s a matter of being able to manage in terms of the peaks and valleys.”
SVAC paramedics are all vaccinated, according to Raizen, but they are no longer wearing the “moon suits” like they were during the first year of the pandemic. Masks and gloves are now the norm and that isn’t expected to change.
“A lot of the patients we’re dealing with are immunocompromised and they don’t need our germs,” Maher said. “It’s just good practice to keep wearing masks and protecting our patients and ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.