Thanks to the generous support of donors to Westchester Reform Temple’s Hungry and Homeless Fund, 10 families (and four bakers who supplemented the lunch bags with cookies and brownies) prepared more than 400 lunch bags for HOPE Community Services in New Rochelle that were delivered July 13. The following week, July 20, 375 lunch bags and snacks (cheese sandwich, granola bar, fruit juice and a mandarin) were delivered to HOPE and another 130-plus to youth in Mount Vernon through the parks department. Scarsdale resident Helene Getz leads the team for the Mount Vernon deliveries.
Members of the Cooking4Hope team, led by Debbie Radov, Kristin Friedman, Susan Kessler Ross and Yoel Magid, said in a press release they plan to continue this project at more or less this rate every Monday through the summer, and possibly longer. The team’s multigenerational volunteers are empty nesters, students and families with children from the ages of 2 through high school.
