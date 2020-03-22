With families social distancing or quarantining at home due to the national outbreak of COVID-19, the Edgemont Community Council developed a community connect program to help get supplies to high-risk community members.
The program, announced March 15, would connect several volunteers to residents in need of assistance, including seniors, immunocompromised residents and pregnant women.
Volunteers buy groceries and medical supplies for those in need, and leave the goods on the residents’ front steps to avoid direct contact.
“This is not the first time the ECC has sprung into action when there’s been a major disaster affecting the area,” said ECC President Bob Bernstein. The ECC launched a similar effort after Hurricane Sandy in 2012. “There is no municipality that can come to Edgemont’s aid, so Edgemont had to take care of itself.”
Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said volunteers from the town’s “snow angels” program were coordinating to help seniors and residents who are immunocompromised. According to Feiner, volunteers in the angels program will scan a list of residents who previously requested snow-clearing services in winter months and now, during the COVID-19 crisis, reach out to see if they need services. The town also has lists provided by the Theodore Young Community Center and the town’s nutrition program, he said.
“We’re going to be reaching out to senior citizens who want to take advantage of it,” said Feiner.
Volunteers in the ECC program would be matched with at-need residents who live nearby and all residents are encouraged to check on their neighbors.
“We’ve had a lot of volunteers, so the response has been great,” said ECC Secretary Colin McCarthy who is heading up the effort. “We really haven’t had people come and ask for help yet, which is surprising, and some of that is because we’re not reaching the audience who needs that help.”
McCarthy said families who are staying at home might have supplies now, but as time goes on they may need to restock, and that’s where ECC volunteers would step in.
“It’s a much wider net of people who I think could be in need; we’re not yet sure,” said Bernstein. “A lot of people are holed up at home and not everybody is internet savvy [to] order … online.”
Outreach for the program has been primarily through social media, although McCarthy believes the council isn’t hitting its “full target audience.”
“People know their neighborhood — and for my street, I kind of know everybody that may need help, so I’ve been reaching out to those folks and I think other people are doing the same,” he said. “I think a lot of it will be organic like that.”
Edgemont residents who would like to participate in the program should send name and address to edgemontcommunitycouncil@gmail.com and the council can match by proximity. All information will be kept strictly confidential, and the council will directly connect volunteers with those who need assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.