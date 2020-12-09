Edgemont Rotary Club helps feed the hungry

The newly formed Edgemont Rotary Club functions as a satellite club of Yonkers-East Yonkers Rotary Club. On Nov. 25, the club partnered with the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry and helped distribute 130 bags of produce and 30 pies which had been donated by AJ Trucco in Hunts Point Market. Molly Rodriguez, director of the Dobbs Ferry Food Pantry, said before COVID-19 between 30 and 40 families were fed, now they are providing food for 130 families — about 500 residents — every week.
Donors include AJ Trucco, Bronx; Le Renaissance Bakery, Scarsdale; Venetian Delight, Hartsdale; Giannoi’s Deli, Scarsdale; Stop and Shop, White Plains and the Westchester Youth Congress.
If interested in volunteering for the Edgemont Rotary Club, contact Yasmin Pacia at y.pacia@gmail.com.
