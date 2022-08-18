Two years ago, Julie Kornfeld was helping a friend rehome some chickens. The seemingly simple gesture, and some searching online, turned out to be a pivotal moment in the Scarsdale resident’s life.
Kornfeld ended up connecting with Kurt Andernach, founder of And-Hof Animals Sanctuary, which takes in abused, neglected and abandoned farm animals of all kinds to give them a safe home on his 60 acres in Catskill, New York, about 90 minutes from Scarsdale.
Kornfeld is now the not-for-profit’s vice president, and she and her son Tommy, a rising Scarsdale High School junior, enjoy regularly visiting to volunteer hands-on with the animals — chickens, goats, donkeys, ducks, alpaca, wild turkeys, pigs, geese, peacocks, dogs — in addition to leading several fundraising efforts.
“The sanctuary is just an incredible place filled with so many animals that were abused and needed homes or to be rescued from all sorts of different situations,” Kornfeld said. “It’s just an oasis where this house, all these different barns are … all these animals have a little piece of heaven.”
The property is fenced in and the animals each have their own section where they know to go at night to be fed, but it’s a completely free-range environment other than that, with the animals often finding their way into Andernach’s house and truck.
“He’s created a habitat where the animals just coexist with each other in that environment,” Kornfeld said. “The chickens know where to roost. The goats know their pens. The pigs are in a massive enclosed area with mud and a pig house. But the animals interact with each other and they all get along. Every one of them is grateful. It’s really just a family and everyone who is brought there just ends up blending in and becoming part of the family.”
The volunteers have witnessed various types of animals developing friendships over the years, which proves they have helped sustain something unique. The sanctuary is visitor-friendly and completely interactive. “It’s safe and [Andernach] can close off an area, but you can have a goat come right up to you or chickens or turkeys,” Kornfeld said.
Julie is an animal-lover for life and is currently fostering rescue kittens and Tommy’s grandparents live on a farm, so that lifestyle has rubbed off on Tommy. “Both my parents and my grandparents have been exposing me to the intelligent, loving companions that people tend to overlook,” he said. “The And-Hof Sanctuary serves the cause of rehabilitating and housing the most mistreated and unwanted animals.”
Tommy has also fallen head over heels for the sanctuary. “Working with the animals has been a wonderful experience,” he said. “Each one has certain emotions, traits and preferences. Some are sweet, nasty or shy, but they are all loved.”
Not only does he work with the animals, but he has also helped with grant applications.
“It has been difficult trying to raise the money,” Tommy said. “Because this sanctuary is in such a rural part of New York, many people have an ‘out of sight, out of mind’ mentality. Luckily, with social media, such as the sanctuary's TikTok account, we have been attempting to expose the amazing efforts and animals behind this sanctuary.”
The more animals he gets, the more Andernach uses the many natural resources from his land to build homes for them. It’s about as eco-friendly and zero waste as possible, including using manure as fertilizer, brush to cover structures, logs for fences, rocks for foundations, mulch from leaves and rainwater for a pond, and Andernach is working toward vermi-composting, which uses earthworms to break down organic matter to enrich soil. He also gives away the eggs the chickens lay to neighbors and volunteers.
But with now having an estimated 300 animals, a number that grew in part due to increased abandonment of animals during the COVID-19 pandemic, the costs have also risen and more staff and volunteers are needed, which is where fundraising becomes even more crucial than ever. And-Hof had a successful Easter Egg hunt last spring, will have an Open Farm Day Celebration on Aug. 27 and has set up a GoFundMe (https://gofund.me/b60eb8d5) to raise $12,000 to cover the cost of 900 bales of hay for the upcoming winter season.
“This is a forever home where they live out their lives,” Kornfeld said. “They are nursed back to health. He gives them everything he needs, vitamins, food, veterinary care. And it’s really expensive to do this.”
Andernach’s story is quite unique. He was a cabinet making apprentice in Germany before spending many years hitchhiking through Australia, New Zealand and Indonesia, studying those countries before moving to the U.S., where he earned degrees in architecture and installation art. Andernach had some major clients for his architecture firm until one day his life began to change.
In 2010, he was at a coffee shop waiting for his double espresso when he told the shop owner he always wanted to have a rooster crowing to wake him each day. The owner told him he would give him espresso on the house for life if he took in a rooster that was “in danger of being killed by angry neighbors.” Andernach took in Henry and Henrietta and built them a coop.
Next the coffee shop owner asked if Andernach wanted three goats, Fleck, Liesel and Mortiz. Those two acquisitions were the humble beginnings of the sanctuary and Andernach’s dedication to the animals.
“This has become a full-time job,” Kornfeld said. “He’s devoted himself to saving these animals and I fell in love with him, the farm, all the animals and how much he cares. Kurt is really an amazing person and I’m so glad I found him and that he opened his heart and created this sanctuary for farm animals because there aren’t many like this.”
While Andernach is well known in his region and by individuals and agencies, including the government, for his work, Kornfeld is hoping to spread the word locally.
“He gets calls all day,” she said. “When I’m out there working or walking with him his phone doesn’t stop ringing. People who need to offload animals know him.”
They need his help, and he and his rescues need yours.
