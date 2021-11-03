On Oct. 22, Scarsdale Fire Co. 2 honored four volunteer firefighters for their service to the community during the Company 2 annual clambake at Scarsdale Golf Club. The members each received a letter of appreciation from Scarsdale Fire Chief Jim Seymour for their years of dedication. The dinner event included village officials — Mayor Jane Veron, Trustee and Fire Commissioner Lena Crandall, Trustee Justin Arest, Village Manger Robert Cole and Assistant Village Manager Ingrid Richards.
