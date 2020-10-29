Hope's Heroes

Chase Timberger and Henry Sperling

 Jesse Timberger

The young Lions of Drake Edgewood successfully completed another food drive in anticipation of Thanksgiving for Hope Services in New Rochelle. A group of junior and senior high school students purchased bags, stapled flyers to the bags and dropped them on doorsteps throughout the neighborhood Saturday, Oct. 17. A week later more than 150 bags and boxes of food were collected by the Lions Heart volunteer group and other families with children. Safe, contactless, just left on doorsteps. Camille Roche, co-chair of Drake Edgewood Neighborhood Association, stored the bags in her garage. On Monday, Oct. 26, the HOPE van arrived at the Roches house and picked up the food collected. This is at least the third time the students have organized food drives for the charity, the last time in March when the pandemic began. They have been labeled Hope's Heroes by Hope Services. Pictured from left, Chase Timberger and Henry Sperling.

