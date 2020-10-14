Jane Veron to speak at Rotary Club

Jane Veron, a Scarsdale resident, former village board member and co-founder of The Acceleration Project (TAP), will speak to the Scarsdale Rotary Club at its Tuesday, Oct. 27 Zoom meeting.
TAP is a female-founded, female-led consulting firm dedicated to keeping local economies vital and channeling talent into the economy. Structured as a 501(c)(3), TAP supports underserved small businesses, particularly women and minority owned, with services ranging from one-on-one deep engagements with individual businesses to scalable programs delivered through workshops and webinars. TAP’s deep bench of pro bono professionals provides support across a variety of functions, including financial planning, marketing, strategic planning and operations.
With small businesses facing tremendous challenges and extraordinary uncertainty as a result of COVID-19, TAP’s mission is more important and more urgent than ever. In March, when the crisis first hit, TAP began offering free emergency services to struggling small business owners across the country. TAP is now providing more comprehensive support through intensive “boot camps” designed to help prepare clients to “get back to business” in a new, changed consumer landscape.
Veron also has served as deputy mayor and trustee on Scarsdale’s board of trustees from 2016 to 2020. In this capacity, she has direct government experience, working intensively to deal with the impact and consequences of COVID-19 for the village, for Westchester, for its citizens and for its businesses. She will share lessons learned about solutions and strategies for dealing with a COVID world, and the outlook for small businesses and governments in Westchester.
Scarsdale Rotary members work to support community specific activities to raise awareness and support for world health, polio and hunger. With current restrictions in place, its weekly meetings are held on Zoom. Contact Garrett Capobianco at rotarycapo@gmail.com to request a Zoom invite to Veron’s talk. Visit scarsdalerotary.org.
