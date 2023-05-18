Library board welcomes new officers/trustee

Laura Liu, former vice president of the Scarsdale Public Library Board of Trustees, will take over as president following Gary Katz’s leadership. “It is such an honor and privilege to serve as the president of the board this year. Our renovated library has truly become a jewel and destination for the entire community. From toddlers to seniors and everyone in between, patrons delight in the library's resources and programs,” said Liu. “The board, the professional staff and our beloved Friends of the Scarsdale Library work together to make continuous improvements.”

Jordan Copeland will step into the role of vice president after serving as financial officer of the board. Copeland is an associate village historian, vice president of the Scarsdale Historical Society and serves as finance chair of the Scarsdale Adult School.

