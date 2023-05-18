Library board welcomes new officers/trustee

Laura Liu, former vice president of the Scarsdale Public Library Board of Trustees, will take over as president following Gary Katz’s leadership. “It is such an honor and privilege to serve as the president of the board this year. Our renovated library has truly become a jewel and destination for the entire community. From toddlers to seniors and everyone in between, patrons delight in the library's resources and programs,” said Liu. “The board, the professional staff and our beloved Friends of the Scarsdale Library work together to make continuous improvements.”
Jordan Copeland will step into the role of vice president after serving as financial officer of the board. Copeland is an associate village historian, vice president of the Scarsdale Historical Society and serves as finance chair of the Scarsdale Adult School.
Robert Jeremiah, world language teacher at Edgemont Jr./Sr. High School, will become financial officer after serving as trustee on the library board for the past two years.
Diksha Mudbhary joined the library board in 2022 and will now serve as secretary in addition to serving as a board member of the League of Women Voters and as District PTC Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee chair at Scarsdale Schools.
During his term, Katz worked with library director Beth Bermel to meet the needs of the community. "I have really enjoyed my five years on the library board, learning and supporting the business of the library and making new friends in our community. While public service in Scarsdale is its own reward, the opportunity to do our work alongside talented and dedicated professionals and smart and committed board members ensures that we make a meaningful contribution to our community."
New to the library board this year is Jennifer Fischman of Secor Farms. A former transactional lawyer in New York and Los Angeles, Fischman returned home to Scarsdale with her family where she began working as a real estate agent in 2018. She brings excellent negotiation skills, legal knowledge and deep roots in the Scarsdale community with her as the latest member of the library board.
Of the recent changes in the board, Bermel, said, "I have been fortunate to work with dedicated, smart and supportive volunteers on the library board, and I look forward to another year with great leadership."
The library board serves a key role in the management of a public library. The Scarsdale Public Library Board of Trustees' responsibilities include discharging fiscal responsibility for the library, adopting policies to govern its operation and serving as advocates for the library in the community.
