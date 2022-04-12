Scarsdale Middle School eighth-grader Sarisia Lally made and donated 30 Easter baskets to Lifting Up Westchester, a charity based in White Plains. Its mission statement: Restoring hope to Westchester County’s men, women, and children in need by providing them with food, shelter, and support — and lifting them to greater self-sufficiency with dignity and respect.
Lally used her own money earned from babysitting to buy all the Easter items and coordinated directly with Nancy Inzinna, engagement manager at Lifting Up Westchester; more volunteers are welcome. Pictured from left, Lauren Candela-Katz, chief development officer and Lally.
