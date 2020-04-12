With a pair of 3D printers at Scarsdale Oral Surgery at the Apple Bank Building in Scarsdale sitting idle due to the lack of patients — only emergencies are permitted during the COVID-19 pandemic — Dr. Evan Chafitz found a way to get back to work. Since last week, Chafitz has set up a personal protective equipment (PPE) assembly line at his home in Ardsley.
For the past five years, Chafitz has used in-house 3D printers to make dental implants for his patients, so to repurpose them to make and donate face shields for health care workers was a way to give back and fill the void with his newfound free time.
Chafitz has long been a leader in modern 3D dental scanning and printing technology. “We’re fortunate enough we’ve been busy enough and had enough demand we’ve been able to keep things in-house for ourselves,” Chafitz said. “It’s something I have a passion for with the technology, something I lecture on routinely and something we’re comfortable with.”
Setting up the programming on the computer doesn’t take long, but the printing cycle to make the headbands that attach to simple acetate sheets — think dry erase sheets on an overhead projector in late 20th century education — can go for hours to make multiple masks. Though Chafitz’s printers are state of the art, they aren’t meant to mass produce items, so Chafitz is enlisting others to help in the work.
“The dental labs we are trying to get more involved have bigger commercial printers,” he said. “We have printers for an office — they’re still professional printers, but they’re not the same volume. Others can do 20 at a time, whereas we can do one or two.”
One of the first to get behind the project was Pennsylvania-based Cornerstone Dental Lab, which helped Chafitz go from a handful of mask covers and face shields to more than 70 in a short amount of time with its industrial printers. Cornerstone is now printing the headbands, which then get assembled and attached to the face shields at Chafitz’s house.
The entire Chafitz family has taken up the cause as they are all at home — mom Jill and kids Tyler, Alison and Jordan are getting involved in the operation.
“It’s taking a whole team of people to put this together,” Chafitz said. “There’s a lot of people with the technology around and if you can help it’s the right thing to do.”
The PPEs they are making extend the usage of N95 masks. “It’s not a replacement for the personal protective equipment — it’s an addition to cover the mask,” Chafitz said. “It’s offering another way of protection. You still need to have the proper headgear and masks.”
Among the recipients of the nearly 100 shields and counting will be White Plains Hospital (WPH) and New York Medical College. According to Dawn French, senior vice president of community affairs at WPH, the hospitals were not prepared for the rate at which they would go through their original stock of PPEs as coronavirus spread rapidly.
“This equipment is critical to ensuring the safety of our staff, but with so many patients requiring care, we have been aggressively looking for ways to replenish stock and keep staff protected,” French said. “The community support we have received so far has been extremely generous — with hundreds of donations of gloves, masks, head and shoe coverings — all totaling in the thousands.
“With the uncertainty about what still lies ahead, these supplies are so important, and we appreciate the kindness of Dr. Chafitz and all those in the community who are reaching out to help.”
Though Chafitz was on board with this project early, it really hit home for him over the weekend. “I have a friend and a referral dentist who passed away [Saturday] at 60 years old from complications from this,” he said. “I don’t know if he picked it up from a patient or not, but it’s something we want to protect against… If we can prevent people from getting sick and help people do their jobs, that’s all that’s important.”
Queens native Chafitz studied dentistry at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey and in 1995 he completed his degree and residency at the Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery program at Metropolitan Hospital Center, New York Medical College. He entered into private practice immediately after, while also working to become an assistant professor at New York Medical College.
As an oral surgeon, Chafitz’s work includes dental implants, bone grafting, CAT scans, guided surgeries and anesthesia at his full-scale practice. According to his website, “He prides himself on his merging of years of surgical experience, his thirst for continued knowledge, and his ability to incorporate cutting edge technology in his treatment of surgical patients.”
During Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s New York State on PAUSE, Chafitz is permitted to see patients who are “in pain, infected or people who have had trauma,” which is “a fraction of [patients] we normally see.” Any post-op checkups or post-op consultations have been done over the phone or by videoconference if a visual is required.
According to Dr. Andrew Matta, chief medical officer of North American Dental Group, which has 37 dentists in New York, eight in Westchester County, Chafitz is “one of the industry’s leading oral surgeons and educators” and “a key option leader for the dental industry’s largest manufacturing companies,” both examples of his “dedication to the profession.”
“He has devoted his current focus during the COVID-19 pandemic to repurpose his technology and experience toward providing essential protective equipment for medical personnel,” Matta said. “We appreciate Dr. Chafitz for being agile and generous with his time and resources.”
Chafitz is in this for the long haul. “As long as we need to do it — no one knows how long this is going to go on and how long we’ll be needing additional equipment,” he said.
