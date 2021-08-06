New board members at WJCS

Two Scarsdale residents, Joel Beckman and Steven Beckman, along with Mount Kisco’s Julian Gomez, have joined the board of directors of Westchester Jewish Community Services.
Joel Beckman co-founded Greenbriar Equity Group, L.P. and, before that, was a managing director and partner at Goldman Sachs. Now retired, he has been actively involved in numerous philanthropic causes, including UJA-Federation of New York, the University of Rochester, Yale Law School, the JCC of Budapest, Stepping Stone Day School for handicapped children, Metropolitan Council on Jewish Poverty, and the Chordoma Foundation. He lives with his wife Shari in Scarsdale and has two sons and four grandchildren. “I have admired the work done by WJCS for many years and am thrilled to be on the board and to be a more active participant going forward,” he said.
Steven Beckman leads Global Creator Representation Partnerships at YouTube, a subsidiary of Google. In his role, he oversees monetization, product enablement, business development, and content partnerships with talent agencies and management companies across YouTube’s Creator ecosystem. Prior to YouTube, Steven led Content at FilmBuff, where he acquired and distributed feature film projects globally, developing digitally driven release strategies across new media platforms. He has served on UJA-Federation’s Young Leaders Executive Committee and New York University's Dean’s Advisory Council. He lives in Scarsdale with his wife and two children. "I am delighted to join the Board of WJCS," he said. "WJCS makes a positive difference in the lives on thousands of Westchester residents each year. I look forward to working with my fellow board members so that WJCS continues to provide state-of-the-art services and programs to the people of Westchester County."
Mariquita Blumberg, president of WJCS Board of Directors, said, “Joel, Steven and Julian bring to WJCS tremendous experience serving on and leading many national and local boards. Already we have seen how that experience will add new perspectives and ideas to our board and we look forward to working with each of them to secure a better future for all Westchester residents.”
“We are honored to have Joel, Steven and Julian join our board”, said WJCS CEO Seth Diamond. “Each has deep roots in the community and their backgrounds and experience will strengthen the work we do every day serving the residents of Westchester.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.