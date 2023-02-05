Scarsdale is a special community full of residents who volunteer in many areas, and local government is no exception. Residents serving on volunteer boards and councils make positive contributions to Scarsdale’s quality of life.
The Personnel Committee of the Village Board of Trustees is inviting residents interested in serving on village boards, councils, and committees to submit their names for consideration.
The village seeks candidates who represent a broad range of experiences and backgrounds. New terms will begin April 11. Scarsdale residents may also provide written suggestions of individuals who should be considered for appointment by emailing Trustee Ken Mazer, Trustee Karen Brew or Trustee Jeremy Gans at the e-mail addresses below.
Applications may be submitted on or before Feb. 17, either online (bit.ly/3RqHoIN), by mail, or hand delivering a printed application (bit.ly/3kUVk1v) addressed to Trustee Mazer at Village Hall, 1001 Post Road, Scarsdale NY 10583.
Guidelines for membership on Scarsdale’s appointed boards, councils, and committees are as follows:
Residency
Boards, committees and advisory councils are comprised solely of residents of the village. While comments from outside the community can be sought as needed, actions recommended or taken by boards, committees and advisory councils should ultimately reflect the views of village residents.
Civic interest and involvement
The majority of the members of village boards and councils are appointed by reason of demonstrated interest in village affairs, through volunteer involvement, and often do not require specialized knowledge or professional affiliation. Scarsdale is the beneficiary of a long history of voluntary civic endeavors. Since the overriding purpose of boards, committees and councils is to assure the continuation of high community standards, it is appropriate that members on boards, committees and councils be those residents who have demonstrated willingness and initiative to work in support of this objective.
Specialized knowledge or professional affiliation
Certain boards, committees and councils benefit by having one or more members with specialized knowledge. For example, the Advisory Council on People with Disabilities would benefit from the experience of residents with disabilities; the Advisory Council on Youth would benefit from people who have worked with young people.
In addition, some board, council, or committee charters require specific professional skills and training as deemed desirable by the Village Board of Trustees.
