Scarsdale couple helps expand Memory Care

United Hebrew of New Rochelle officially broke ground on an expansion of Willow Gardens, recently endowed and renamed for Malcolm and Patricia Lazarus, Scarsdale residents and longtime supporters of United Hebrew. The expansion will help to meet the critical needs of families by providing additional specialized care.
The project includes 16 new apartments to be built on the garden level at Willow Gardens — The Patricia and Malcolm H. Lazarus Pavilion. Construction is expected to be completed by January 2022. The expanded facility, which opened in 2016, will be able to accommodate up to 69 residents.
“The decision to expand memory care on United Hebrew’s campus was due, in large part, to ongoing community demand,” said president and CEO Rita Mabli, who pointed out that the number of people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to climb to 50,000 by 2025, according to the Hudson Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “Many families are struggling at home to care for loved ones diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia, especially with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re meeting the need by providing more options for supportive, specialized care right here in Westchester.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.