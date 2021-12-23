Scarsdale welcomes new SFCS team

Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service held a welcome reception Dec. 16 at the Scarsdale Public Library to introduce nine new mental health professionals who joined the organization over the past year.
The reception was also held to say farewell to Emily Vallario who is leaving after 21 years of service to the Scarsdale community. Several village officials and community leaders attended the drop-in reception to welcome the new staff and bid Vallario farewell.
Pictured from left, new staff members Ari Goldstein, Samantha Swanko, Ashley Sirna, longtime counselor Emily Vallario, new staff members Natalie Ramos and Patricia Moore, and SFCS executive director Jay Genova. New staff not pictured are Josephine Phillips, Jie Wu, Sarah Cromwell Goldstein and Swaroopa Dundon.
