Scarsdale sisters Natalie and Audrey Schonfeld hosted iCan Bike Westchester July 11-15. The camp, held at the E.J. Murray Memorial Center in Yonkers, teaches children with disabilities to ride a two-wheel bicycle, giving them independence, confidence and the sheer joy of riding a bicycle. With the enthusiasm and energy of the many volunteers, the week was a huge success.
