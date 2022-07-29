p4-Ukr Max-Grudin,-right,-with-Shah-Haq.jpg

Max Grudin with Shah Haq, a Lufthansa representative at the JFK airport. Lufthansa has been supportive of the effort by airlifting supplies.

 Contributed Photo

Despite the many challenges this summer (high fuel prices, extreme heat, gun violence), Temple Israel Center in White Plains and Westchester Reform Temple (WRT) in Scarsdale are stepping up to help relieve the Ukraine crisis. The two temples are co-hosting a “Second Life” drive to collect pre-owned medical items to be donated to Afya Foundation, a local leader in efforts to aid Ukraine.

The needs are dire and donations and really appreciated, said Overhill Road resident Max Grudin, a native of Vinnytsia, Ukraine, who is helping to publicize the charitable effort.

p4-Ukr Volunteers-perform-quality-control-at-Afyas-warehouse-in-Yonkers.jpg

Volunteers perform quality control at Afya’s warehouse in Yonkers.
p4-Ukr locals-in-Ukraine-.jpg

The locals in Ukraine get very little humanitarian support because many volunteer efforts do not distribute supplies in unsafe areas. A lot of women and children come to get help.

