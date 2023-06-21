SFCS receives national accreditation

Jay Genova, executive director, and Maria Vilanova, assistant director, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS), proudly display the plaque from the Council on Accreditation (COA) of Services for Families and Children, recognizing SFCS as a premier mental health counseling agency delivering programs and services to children, teens, families and the elderly.

Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) has again received national accreditation as a provider of professional counseling services and programs. The accreditation status, evaluated every three years and granted by the Council on Accreditation (COA) of Services for Families and Children, recognizes SFCS as a premier mental health counseling agency delivering services to children, teens, families and the elderly. Since 1992, SFCS has voluntarily sought national accreditation which includes a triennial audit of the agency's programs, services, procedures, staffing qualifications and financial practices, all of which must demonstrate that they are operating in accordance with best practice standards.

“We are proud and honored to be recognized by the council as an agency that delivers the highest quality of services to the residents and stakeholders of the Scarsdale community,” said SFCS Executive Director James Genova. “Being granted national accreditation by COA reflects the high quality of our therapists and the programs and services they deliver.”

