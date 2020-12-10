SNAP! for HOPE volunteers

Scarsdale Neighborhood Association Presidents have organized a six-week holiday season service to provide baked goods, books and toys to HOPE (Help Our People Eat) Community Services in New Rochelle. HOPE is the largest emergency food pantry and soup kitchen in this region. Last week 1,600 baked items, approximately 1,000 books and more than 100 new toys were delivered to HOPE.
Still needed: new toys, unwrapped; baskets and trays for the baked goods; a folding or similar bookshelf for the books. To donate, email SnapPres10583@gmail.com. Weeks 5 and 6 still need volunteers for baking; sign up at https://bit.ly/3kJ02tA.
Questions? Email SnapPres10583@gmail.com.
