New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins secured nearly 250 turkeys from local luxury car provider PCNY, Feeding Westchester and the governor’s office to distribute to nonprofit agencies in Yonkers, White Plains, Greenburgh and New Rochelle in time for Thanksgiving.
The Dominican Culture Club of Yonkers, Thomas H. Slater Center in White Plains, Union Baptist Church of New Rochelle, Calvary Baptist Church of White Plains, The Theodore D. Young Community Center in Greenburgh and Gemstarr Entertainment in White Plans distributed these turkeys and other foods to the food-insecure families they serve.
“Thanksgiving is a day to not only be thankful, but to give back,” Stewart-Cousins said. “Sadly, food insecurity remains a problem here in our district. We must do all that we can to feed those families who are struggling to make ends meet and to make sure they have a happy Thanksgiving.”
According to estimates provided by Feeding America — of which Feeding Westchester is a member — approximately 100,000 or 11% of Westchester residents face hunger.
“The continuous support and generosity of Senator Stewart-Cousins and her team has given families and seniors in the town of Greenburgh a reason to celebrate despite the numerous challenges they encountered this year,” said Terrance V. Jackson, Department of Community Resources Commissioner of the town of Greenburgh. “Her dedication to the community sets an example for all civil servants to follow.”
Stewart-Cousins represents a significant portion of Yonkers, all of the town of Greenburgh and Scarsdale, and parts of White Plains and New Rochelle in the 35th NYS Senate District.
