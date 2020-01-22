Volunteer fire officers sworn in

The Scarsdale Fire Department swore in nine volunteer fire officers Jan. 14 at its annual membership meeting. The officers are slated to hold a two-year term and have a wide variety of responsibilities.
Scarsdale’s volunteer firefighters responded to 60 incidents in 2019 assisting Scarsdale’s career force during structure fires, weather events and mutual aid responses.
Pictured from left, top row: Shawn Singer, Charles Swift, Jonathan Bradlow, Louis Mancini, Jeffrey Koslowsky, Jeffrey Hill; bottom row: Christophe Bernard, Jason Costanzo, Andrew Fish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.