Walking to feed Westchester

Scarsdale families were among many who helped execute the "Scarsdale's Walk to Feed Westchester" last month, which was created to help alleviate the local hunger crisis. To get the project rolling, eight families reached out to friends and to the whole community. Then, over the course of a week from June 13 to 20, people ages 2 to 92 walked, biked and ran around Scarsdale to raise money. At least 75 families made direct donations to Elmsford-based Feeding Westchester; each $25 donation provided a family of four with a meal kit for three days. The goal was to raise $15,000; the result was more than $23,000 raised and donated directly to Feeding Westchester. Pictured with their children are Cindi and Gregg Fisher, Wendy and Scott Kleinman, Lauren Gold & Cory Laing, Jen and Matt Levine, Eileen and Michael Meyers, Linda and Seth Plattus, Fiona and Steve Silver, and Suzanne and Andrew Yearley.
