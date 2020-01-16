Woman's Club donates to Destination College

Destination College received $4,000 from the Scarsdale Woman’s Club to help with its mission to turn athletes into student-athletes. DC supports approximately 200 high school athletes, boys and girls at underserved high schools in Westchester County — Mount Vernon, Gorton and Woodlands. Sixty-five adult volunteers offer reading and vocabulary programs, homework help and Regents prep.
At their College Centers in Mount Vernon and Woodlands high schools, they help students with SAT/ACT prep and essay and résumé writing. They also offer courses and assistance with demanding college and financial aid applications.
Recognizing that getting students into college was only half the battle, they launched a College Retention/College Success Program in 2018, reaching out to all their students currently in college to make sure they understand how to access the academic support available on campus, how to maintain their financial aid, and how to network with Destination College and DC alums.
DC also runs a summer program for middle and high school students at Mount Vernon High School. This program seeks to improve reading and vocabulary skills and broaden cultural awareness and career opportunities.
