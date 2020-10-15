Woman's club holds food drive

Scarsdale, NY (10583)

Today

Rain likely. High 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.