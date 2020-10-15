Woman's club holds food drive

The Scarsdale Woman’s Club held a food drive Oct. 7 in support of the Food Pantry at the South Presbyterian Church in Dobbs Ferry. Forty-two members and friends came out to support the successful “drop off” event and another food drive is planned.
