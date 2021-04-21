Women Enterprise Development Center’s new directors

The Women Enterprise Development Center Inc. (WEDC), a nonprofit organization helping women to start, strengthen and succeed in business, has announced the election of three directors to its board of directors: Melinda A. White, Amanda Hack and Lisa Tretler.
Scarsdale resident Amanda Hack is an executive with 20 years of marketing and strategy experience. As both a relationship and results driven consultant, she Hack works with clients to develop competitive marketing positions and strategies as well as internal policies and procedures which contribute to development of strong and lasting organizations. Hack holds an MBA from Harvard University and a BA from Dartmouth College.
Lisa Tretler, also a Scarsdale resident, is principal/founder of Business Boosters Consulting, a consultancy focused on professional development, entrepreneurship, intrapreneurship and business growth. She has more than 25 years of professional experience and a robust background in advisory and mentorship. She has rejoined the WEDC board of directors. Tretler received a BA in economics and international relations from the University of Pennsylvania, an MBA from Wharton, and an MA in international affairs/Spanish from the Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. She has completed coursework in aligning talent with business objectives at Cornell’s ILR School and in design thinking at the New School.
Melinda A. White has more than 10 years of experience as a senior executive at Wells Fargo and over 27 years of experience as a financial professional. She began her career at The Bank of New York in 1992. White attended Fairfield University where she received a BS in finance. In addition to joining WEDC’s board of directors, she serves on the board of governors for Westchester County Bankers Association and on the board of directors of Westchester County Association. Currently, White resides in Armonk.
Former Scarsdale mayor Anne M. Janiak, CEO of WEDC, said, “We are delighted to welcome these three talented women to the WEDC board. They not only bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise, but they also bring a strong commitment to helping women and minority business owners to grow and prosper. We welcome Melinda White and Amanda Hack to the board as our newest members and are delighted to have Lisa Tretler returning as a director.”
WEDC has been empowering women and minority entrepreneurs to build successful small businesses since 1997 in Westchester County and the Hudson Valley. The organization provides comprehensive, high quality business training programs, one-on-one business counseling, networking opportunities, assistance with loan applications and with MWBE certification. All programs and services are offered in English and Spanish.
For more info, call 914-948-6098 or visit https://wedcbiz.org.
