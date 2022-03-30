SHS alum donates $4M to Trinity College

Trinity College has received a $4 million gift from Everett “Ev” Elting Jr., who graduated from the college in 1958, to support Trinity’s Human Rights Program, enhancing opportunities for students to study and help shape the cause of human rights around the world.
Elting grew up in Scarsdale and attended Scarsdale High School. His gift comes more than two decades after he donated $500,000 to create the program, which incorporates the study of human rights into the college’s liberal arts curriculum. Inspired by the program’s impact, Elting has designated his new gift to establish the Elting Fund for Human Rights and Global Citizenship. His gift will ensure that Trinity students will continue to pursue solutions for some of humanity’s most intractable problems for decades to come.
For Elting, his investment in support of Trinity’s Human Rights Program is timed to address what he sees as an inflection point in global history. “I believe,” he said, “at this time when political and social dissension is rampant in our country, nothing is more important for citizens of the U.S. and the world than to profit and prosper through increased understanding and empathy toward one another.”
Elting’s passion for human rights and commitment to the imperatives of empathy, responsibility and global citizenship began at Trinity more than 60 years ago. Coursework in art history, philosophy, religion, linguistics, ethics and economics sparked his interest in diverse peoples and cultures. Elting was able to combine his divergent interests — in business and humanitarianism — by investing both time and philanthropy in service to human rights causes while building a successful career. After Trinity, he rose through influential work in advertising and marketing to become president and CEO of Grey Advertising in Canada, which became the fourth largest advertising firm in the nation under his leadership.
“The growth and success of our program is a tribute to our fantastic students who are passionate leaders on campus and in their communities,” said Benjamin C. Carbonetti, director of the Human Rights Program. “A remarkable percentage of our students go on to work with organizations and institutions that engage directly with the cause of human rights. This generous gift will help even more students take advantage of opportunities to gain valuable experience before graduating, which keeps me very optimistic about the future.”
