With Halloween on the horizon, spooky and artsy options abound in several sensational seasonal settings. Venture out — if you dare!
Pumpkin-picking weekend
Take a hayride to the pumpkin field and find your favorite each day this weekend through Oct. 11. The hayride costs $5 (free for children under 3) and pumpkins are priced according to size. Registration required at muscootfarm.org. Muscoot Farm, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah.
Halloween craft
Seasonal project for adults and children ages 6 and up, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. Register ($8, $3 for members) at teatown.org. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining.
‘Goosebumps 2’
Gates open at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for the comedy-adventure film “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween,” starting at dusk. Tickets ($25 per car) must be purchased in advance online. Kensico Dam Plaza, 1 Bronx River Parkway Road, Valhalla. https://bit.ly/3lYyMLE.
‘Boo at the Zoo’
The family-friendly Halloween tradition returns on Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Also on Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 11. Timed-entry reservations are required. Tickets for unlimited rides and attractions: $39.95 for ages 13 and over, $34.95 for ages 65 and over, $29.95 for ages 3-12, free for ages 2 and under and members. The Bronx Zoo, 2300 Southern Blvd. bronxzoo.com.
Spooktoberfest
Family fun, entertainment, inflatable slide and obstacle course, games, live animals, hayrides, magic and food vendors, Oct. 16 from noon to 4:30 p.m., rain or shine.Admission:$6, free for children under age 2. Parking and tickets for this event are available across the street at Ridge Road Park, 287 Ridge Road. Hart’s Brook Park and Preserve, 156 Ridge Road, Hartsdale. greenburghny.com/parks.
‘Hocus Pocus’
Irvington Theater’s outdoors series features “Hocus Pocus,” the 1993 comedy starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as 17th-century Salem witches who find themselves in the present day on Halloween. Festivities Oct. 15 begin at 5:30 p.m. with a costume parade and seasonal treats, followed by the movie at sunset. Purchase tickets ($5) at irvingtontheater.com or in person at the event (cash only). Main Street School, 101 Main St., Irvington.
‘The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze’
Historic Hudson Valley’s extravaganza of over 7,000 illuminated, individually hand-carved pumpkins opens this weekend and continues for select evenings through Nov. 21. New displays this year include a New York City streetscape and an immersive Hudson River walk-through experience. Tickets must be purchased online and start at $32 for adults, $24 for children 3-17, and free for children 2 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members. Van Cortlandt Manor, 525 S. Riverside Ave., Croton-on-Hudson. hudsonvalley.org.
Irving’s ‘Legend’
Master storyteller Jonathan Kruk, accompanied by live music by Jim Keyes, brings to life Washington Irving’s classic “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” outdoors Fridays-Sundays at 6:30, 8 and 9:30 p.m. through Oct. 31. Tickets: $35, $29 for ages 3-17. Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, 89 W. Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown. hudsonvalley.org.
Home of the ‘Legend’
Celebrate Sunnyside’s connection to Washington Irving’s classic tale “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” at this daytime event appropriate for all ages. The first tour begins at 10 a.m. and the last at 3 p.m., through Nov. 11.Purchase tickets online: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and children 3-17, and free for kids 2 and under and Historic Hudson Valley members. Washington Irving’s Sunnyside, 89 W. Sunnyside Lane, Tarrytown. hudsonvalley.org.
Bicentennial blues
Belated celebration of the 200th anniversary of the publication in America in 1820 of Washington Irving’s famous short story “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” with a re-enactor reminiscing about his adventures and career, Oct. 8, 9, 29 and 30 at 7:30-9 p.m. Outdoor seating, weather permitting. Tickets: $40. Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, 540 N. Broadway, Sleepy Hollow. sleepyhollowcemetery.org.
