Gordon Bahary, a multiplatinum producer/engineer/composer and artist, has created Electric Kingdom Studios, a brand new recording complex in Hartsdale. The facility offers a combination of modern analog equipment and a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
“We’ve made Electric Kingdom homey: Persian rugs, pianos, and warm, earthy colors,” said Bahary. “And there’s the convenience versus the city. Musicians have said ‘I can’t believe I can park in the driveway and put my guitar on my back and walk in and record.’ They see a hundred acres of adjoining woods. That’s the vibe. I made this studio for creativity. I engineer all the projects and work with producers and artists.”
Back in the early 1980s as an artist/writer/producer, Bahary sold 7 million copies of his Billboard R&B Top 10 hit, “Electric Kingdom,” which was voted No. 8 song of all time in its genre by Rolling Stone — hence the name of the studio. He’s collaborated closely with music giants Stevie Wonder (two albums), Herbie Hancock and Ramsey Lewis, among many others, and is currently scoring music for film and TV.
Electric Kingdom can comfortably accommodate up to seven musicians of jazz, rock, orchestral music, folk and R&B. “This studio is for rent only with me as the engineer,” he said, assuring prospective clients that their music will be handled at the highest level.
Bahary, who has been an engineer for 40 years, calls his approach to recording at Electric Kingdom “organic.” “The final result,” he said, “is the rich musicality that comes out of the older equipment designs but with new components. We’re bringing back the old, but with today’s clarity and dependability. It’s the purest reproduction of audio available, but with the soul intact.”
For a look at the full array of equipment on hand at the studio, visit electrickingdom.com/gear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.