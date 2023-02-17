For fun, boredom-busting activities for kids during the upcoming Presidents Day school break, look no further than some child-friendly programs right in our area.
Presidential history
Opening of the new exhibition, “The Emergence of a National Historic Site: St. Paul’s Between the World Wars,” Monday, Feb. 20 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Andrew Robertson of the CUNY Graduate Center gives a talk exploring the presidency of Calvin Coolidge, 1 p.m. Registration required online to attend in person and for access to the livestream. St. Paul’s Church, 897 S. Columbus Ave., Mount Vernon. http://bit.ly/3EuQwHl.
School’s Out, Stars Are In
Art and science workshops, interactive gallery activities and pop-up storytimes, Monday, Feb. 20 from noon-5 p.m., through Feb. 24. Also, free planetarium shows at 12:30, 2 and 3:30 p.m. Children must be accompanied by a caregiver. Free with admission: $10 for adults, $7 for students and seniors, $6 for ages 3-18, free for members and children under 3. Hudson River Museum, 511 Warburton Ave., Yonkers. hrm.org.
Winter Discovery Camp
Kids in grades K-3 learn how animals and plants survive the cold winter months through animal encounters, forest exploration, storytime, crafts and nature games, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20 through Feb. 24. Fee: $500, $450 for members. Registration required. Greenburgh Nature Center, 99 Dromore Road, Scarsdale. greenburghnaturecenter.org.
Nature activities
Anne Swaim of the Saw Mill River Audubon Society presents a family-friendly workshop to make birdfeeders and leads an interactive bird photo matching game to discuss what type of birds this feeder would attract, Tuesday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-noon. Appropriate for all ages. Registration ($3) required at http://bit.ly/3LeZvyv. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Winter Skills Camp
Kids in grades 4-6 participate in hands-on activities and farm chores while learning about agriculture and nature through hiking, cooking and maple sugaring, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 20 through Feb. 24. Registration ($300) required online. Muscoot Farm, Route 51 NY-100, Katonah. muscootfarm.org.
Winter Break Camp
Hiking, crafts and hands-on experience with live animals to foster interest in wildlife, the outdoors and the environment, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. or 9 a.m.–noon through Feb. 24 for kids ages 7 and up. For members, $240 for the week or $68 per day, $40 per half day; for nonmembers, $300 for the week, $85 per day, $50 per half day. Register online. Westmoreland Sanctuary, 260 Chestnut Ridge Road, Mount Kisco. westmorelandsanctuary.org.
Art Camp
Creative offerings include The Magic of Green Screen for ages 8 and up, Intro to Scratch Programming for ages 8 and up, Dr. Seuss: Art Camp Exploration for ages 5-8 and Digital Portfolio for ages 14-plus. Visit the website for the schedule and fees. Pelham Art Center, 155 Fifth Ave. pelhamartcenter.org.
Winter Mini Camp
Environmental educators offer outdoor exploration, activities, games and crafts for ages 4-12, 9 a.m.-noon and 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Feb. 20 through Feb. 24. Visit the website for fees and registration. Teatown Lake Reservation, 1600 Spring Valley Road, Ossining. teatown.org.
Winter Break Camp
Kids ages 6 and up explore all parts of the farm, from the pastures to the greenhouse, and get to know seeds, animals and life on a farm through interactive activities, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 21 through Feb. 24. Fee: $50 per day, $85 for two kids. Register online. Hilltop Hanover Farm and Environmental Center, 1271 Hanover St., Yorktown Heights. hilltophanoverfarm.org.
Nature Camp
Wintertime fun and enrichment for grades K-2 includes exploring the woods and learning about the seasonal effects on wildlife through nature stories, crafting, games and activities, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Feb. 21 through Feb. 24. Fee: $300, $280 for members. Advance registration required. Sheldrake Environmental Center, 685 Weaver St., Larchmont. sheldrakecenter.org.
‘Diatoms: Jewels of the Sea’
Listen to author/illustrator Betsy Franco-Feeney give a lively reading of her book “Jewels of the Sea: The Hunt for Floating Treasure,” then use a microscope to get a close-up look at live samples of diatoms collected from the Hudson River, Wednesday, Feb. 22 from 11 a.m.-noon. Appropriate for all ages. All children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration ($3) required at http://bit.ly/3LeZvyv. Rockefeller State Park Preserve, 125 Phelps Way, Pleasantville.
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour
Educators put on a live show Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 p.m. Tickets: $34-$49, plus $20 for VIP meet and greet. Tarrytown Music Hall, 13 Main St. tarrytownmusichall.org.
