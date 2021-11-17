Students liven up the 'Dale

Friends of Music and the Arts in Scarsdale Schools (FMA) arranged for Scarsdale High School student musicians to perform in the village this past weekend. Diners and shoppers enjoyed great music and good vibes from a jazz combo and violin duo. A range of student musicians will perform in the tent in Scarsdale Village again on Sunday, Nov. 21, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The lineup includes duo Vianne Lim on cello and Henry Zhang on violin, and solo performances by Anish Mehta (alto sax), Isaac Wood (bass clarinet) and Siri Polepalle (vocalist).
FMA is the nonprofit parent booster group supporting the visual and performing arts in Scarsdale schools. For more info, go to scarsdalearts.org.
Pictured, jazz combo from left, SHS seniors Alex Horvath on the keys, Eli Gelblum on drums, Michael Farina on tenor sax and Ayaan Bahl on baritone sax.
