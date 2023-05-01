Scarsdale High School junior Samantha “Sammy” Fenigstein has launched and implemented a sustainability-aligned program called “Skip the Straw Scarsdale,” which seeks to help the environment by decreasing plastic straw use by having businesses and residents take a “Skip the Straw Scarsdale” pledge to no longer use plastic straws.
Fenigstein said more than 600 people have taken the pledge and several local businesses have signed up, including Meritage restaurant, Bistro 808, Café Alaia, Bango Bowls in Scarsdale, and Dobbs & Bishop Cheese Shop in Bronxville, which has pledged to continue the no-straws policy in its new location when it opens on Spencer Place soon.
Fenigstein said she went door to door to speak with restaurant managers to convince them to help the environment by agreeing to serve beverages without plastic straws and only provide reusable or nonplastic straws upon request. Participating food establishments receive free table signs created by Fenigstein to print out and place on their tables or in serving areas. The small placards explain the program and have a QR code linked to a website where patrons can take the pledge on the spot.
People who take the “individual pledge” agree to frequent local establishments that are part of the Skip the Straw program. According to Fenigstein, many have not only stopped using plastic straws but have also changed their habits around the general use of single-use disposable plastics. That type of self-driven action is exactly what Fenigstein is trying to encourage during Earth Month, which continues through April, as an example of what people can do in their lives to help the environment.
“I understand the seriousness of climate change and how it is affecting people and communities, and am trying to lead the way,” Fenigstein said via email. “I feel like we can’t just feel badly about a problem, but must take action by creating and putting a solution into place.”
