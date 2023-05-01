Skip the Straw photo

Sammy Fenigstein promoting her Skip the Straw Scarsdale initiative at Bistro 808.

 Contributed Photo

Scarsdale High School junior Samantha “Sammy” Fenigstein has launched and implemented a sustainability-aligned program called “Skip the Straw Scarsdale,” which seeks to help the environment by decreasing plastic straw use by having businesses and residents take a “Skip the Straw Scarsdale” pledge to no longer use plastic straws.

Fenigstein said more than 600 people have taken the pledge and several local businesses have signed up, including Meritage restaurant, Bistro 808, Café Alaia, Bango Bowls in Scarsdale, and Dobbs & Bishop Cheese Shop in Bronxville, which has pledged to continue the no-straws policy in its new location when it opens on Spencer Place soon.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.