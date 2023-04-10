Domestic violence advocate, investigative journalist and author, Rachel Louise Snyder will participate in a virtual discussion with the Scarsdale community Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m., focusing on her award-winning 2019 publication, “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us.”

The virtual interview will be facilitated by Darlene Reda, Westchester County Office for Women. The book can be borrowed from the Scarsdale Public Library or can be purchased at a 10% discount from Bronx River Bookstore in Scarsdale Village. A question-and-answer session will follow. Advance registration is required at http://bit.ly/3ZM0LP2.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.