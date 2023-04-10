Domestic violence advocate, investigative journalist and author, Rachel Louise Snyder will participate in a virtual discussion with the Scarsdale community Tuesday, April 18, at 7 p.m., focusing on her award-winning 2019 publication, “No Visible Bruises: What We Don’t Know About Domestic Violence Can Kill Us.”
The virtual interview will be facilitated by Darlene Reda, Westchester County Office for Women. The book can be borrowed from the Scarsdale Public Library or can be purchased at a 10% discount from Bronx River Bookstore in Scarsdale Village. A question-and-answer session will follow. Advance registration is required at http://bit.ly/3ZM0LP2.
The impacts of domestic violence have proven to be pervasive within our society. According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 10 million adults experience domestic violence each year. This shocking statistic emphasizes the importance of the continued work advocating for change in both legislation and societal norms. Snyder not only illuminates the intersections between domestic violence, poverty, homelessness and addiction but she emphasizes actionable steps to save lives.
“No Visible Bruises” was awarded the New York Public Library’s Bernstein Journalism Award, the 2018 Lukas Work-in-Progress Award from the Columbia School of Journalism and Harvard’s Nieman Foundation, as well as the Hillman Prize for Book Journalism. A finalist for the Kirkus Prize, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and the National Book Critics Circle Award, it was named one of the 10 Best Books of 2019 by The New York Times.
Scarsdale Safe Coalition Coordinator Natalie Ramos said, “Ms. Snyder has done a wonderful job in helping readers understand the ways in which domestic violence permeates our communities through policies, laws and cultural narratives.”
Westchester County Office for Women is an organization which works to ensure equal rights for all women. It promotes equal rights, independence, dignity and equity for Westchester County women and their families through education and research, direct and contracted services, and by influencing public policy.
The event is sponsored by Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service (SFCS) and the Scarsdale Safe Coalition in partnership with the Scarsdale Public Library, the Friends of the Scarsdale Library and Hitchcock Presbyterian Church. The Safe Coalition members work with all sectors of the Scarsdale community to raise awareness about the multiple forms of violence facing Scarsdale families, communicate resources and strengthen the delivery of inter-community services. Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling Service serves as the lead agency for the coalition.
For more information, contact Safe Coalition Coordinator Ramos, LMSW at Nramos@sfcsinc.org or 914-721-2675.
