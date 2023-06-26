In an effort to promote community safety and wellness, Scarsdale Edgemont Family Counseling and Scarsdale Public Library cosponsored a special presentation Thursday, June 15, with a panel of local public safety personnel to address the pressing issue of elderly safety.
Paramedic James Maher from the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Detective Christopher Moleski from the Scarsdale Police Department and Chief Christopher Mytych from the Scarsdale Fire Department discussed essential safety measures both at home and in the community, while also shedding light on the valuable services provided by their respective organizations. The meeting served as a reminder of the collaborative efforts undertaken by these community leaders to ensure the well-being of Scarsdale residents.
Maher first drew attention to the social issue surrounding the famous phrase, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up,” an advertising slogan for a medical alert device dating back to the late 1980s. The conversation sparked a broader examination of safety measures and preventive actions to protect vulnerable individuals. From physical exercises to improve balance and strength, to the implementation of safety measures at home, such as using handrails whenever available and installing safety devices in bathrooms, his presentation covered a wide range of preventive measures tailored specifically for the elderly demographic.
The audience of 15-20 people eagerly absorbed the information, as Maher discussed various aspects of elderly health and how it relates to fall prevention. Aiming to provide solutions, Maher emphasized life-saving devices such as Life Alert, which have emerged as a crucial solution. He also mentioned Scarsdale residents recently benefiting from an automated “RUOK” (Are you OK?) system, ensuring safety with call and response. With this system, subscribers can schedule check-ins at their preferred times, and in the case of no response, the system will alert public safety officers who can provide immediate assistance if required. Honing in on physical well-being, Maher mentioned increasingly popular “fall detection devices,” equipped with wearable sensors and advanced algorithms. These devices track positional changes and automatically initiate emergency calls in the event of a fall.
Segueing the conversation to medication safety, Maher said, “Medication safety is crucial,” noting that experts recommend using a single pharmacist to discuss all medications and maintain a complete record of prescribed medications and supplements. He also recommended establishing routines, and using different colored bottles to aid “in staying on track.”
Check-in services could be “applied for daily reminders for medication intake and other vital tasks,” Maher noted. It is not uncommon for people of any age to forget what medication to take when, and if they took it already or not. The check-in measures are meant to help prevent a more dangerous situation involving medication errors or lapses.
Maher said ensuring safety in emergencies is crucial for the elderly population, and pre-planning becomes essential as individuals may need to rely on themselves before responders arrive. It is recommended to have a “well-communicated plan shared with friends and family,” he said. Keeping important information in a single location, such as emergency telephone numbers near phones and charged cellphones nearby, can aid in quick access and faster help.
Additionally, considering factors like the location and accessibility of the bedroom, ease of entry and exit, and the possibility of installing stair lifts or residing on the first floor for those with limited mobility are vital steps in promoting safety. Keeping escape routes clear of clutter and well lit is equally important to ensure swift evacuation if needed. Maher further stated that residential lock boxes offer a practical solution for welfare checks, allowing authorized personnel to access homes without causing property damage to ensure the safety of an individual potentially in need.
Finally, Maher underscored the challenges that arise during a time-constrained crisis, stating that “Honoring a living will and a ‘do not resuscitate order’ requires crucial consultation with an emergency physician, taking away valuable time during emergencies when EMS providers may not have the opportunity to read through lengthy living will documents.”
That being said, The File of Life program, available through the Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps, organizes essential medical information and keeps it in a familiar spot for emergency responders, often on the refrigerator, making the entire process smooth.
Following Maher’s presentation, Scarsdale Police Detective Moleski urged vigilance among the elderly population as they increasingly become targets of criminals. Moleski pointed out that “phishing scams” perpetrated via emails and phone calls have become prevalent, with scammers creating elaborate narratives involving car accidents, often posing as grandsons or granddaughters in need of urgent financial assistance.
Another common scheme, Moleski said, “involves deceiving individuals into paying upfront taxes for promised prizes.” To combat these crimes, Moleski advised against answering unknown phone calls and he suggested the call recipient should contact the potential victim to sort out the validity of the claim.
Moleski added that “writing names on checks and placing them in local mailboxes” is also not the best idea, as criminals frequently target the blue USPS boxes with a beltlike sticky rodent trap.
To mitigate scenarios where the elderly are exploited, Moleski stressed the importance of initiatives like “Project Lifesaver,” provided by the department, which provides tracking bracelets through collaboration with the Westchester Police Department and the local JCC. He presented several concrete measures to the audience, saying “basic safety measures are essential,” including locking car doors, as auto thefts are alarmingly common, often involving unlocked vehicles with keys inside. Regarding auto thefts, he explained that recent criminals have also devised new methods, such as entering homes to obtain keys. To deter criminals, it is crucial to keep doors locked, maintain well-lit surroundings, avoid letting mail and packages accumulate at the front of one’s house, and he suggested residents consider using camera doorbells and alarm systems.
Moleski stressed that reporting suspicious activity through nonemergency lines (police: 914-722-1200) can be just as valuable as calling 911. Additionally, the Scarsdale Police Department offers a “Dark House” program, which allows residents to request exterior checks and surveillance while they are away for an extended period, ensuring peace of mind.
The detective summed up his presentation by encouraging residents to stay informed, stay alert and report any suspicious activity promptly. “While apprehending criminals is a priority, prevention remains the second-best line of defense,” he said.
After a short Q&A with Moleski regarding brands of video doorbells and ways to ensure home safety, Fire Chief Mytych, addressed the importance of taking proactive measures to prevent fires in the homes of the elderly. He raised the issue of “modern synthetic furnishings,” which are flammable and cause fires to double in intensity every 30 seconds. In order to prevent the growth of a fire, and ultimately extinguish it, “installation and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are crucial for early detection and protection.” It is recommended to have “at least one working smoke alarm outside each bedroom and on every level of the house.” In the event of a fire, closing doors and staying near a window can help maintain visibility and access to essential items like flashlights and phones for evacuation. With the elderly in mind, Mytych additionally stated that “special attention is given to individuals with hearing impairments, with alarms designed to vibrate or shake beds for effective activation.”
To ensure fire safety, he said residents should have fire extinguishers on every floor, understand their proper usage, and store them correctly and away from flammable materials. Carbon monoxide detectors are equally critical, as carbon monoxide can mix easily with air and pose significant health risks. Mytych highlighted the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, including headaches, dizziness, redness, vomiting, chest pains and difficulty breathing. Installation and maintenance of smoke and carbon monoxide alarms are crucial for early detection and protection.
The fire chief summed up his message with the following tips: Working smoke detectors are essential, water should never be used on a grease fire, maintain proper distance from space heaters and never leaving cooking unattended. He also pointed out the significance of understanding that the “stop, drop and roll” technique applies to clothing catching fire, not when a fire occurs in the home.
By following these essential fire prevention and detection measures, the elderly can significantly reduce the risk of fires and ensure their safety within their homes. Mytych urged individuals to prioritize fire safety, emphasizing the need for early planning and the installation of necessary safety equipment to mitigate potential risks.
The panelists’ commitment to safeguarding the elderly was evident in their comprehensive approach, addressing both home and community safety measures. The audience left the presentation equipped with practical knowledge and a sense of reassurance, knowing that these officers are invested in raising awareness about safety measures, and working with the community to protect vulnerable individuals and prevent crimes targeting the elderly.
