Despite inclement weather, more than 200 children and adults gathered under the Dine the ’Dale Tent in the village center Nov. 25 to participate in family fun activities. Organized by the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) in partnership with Scarsdale Moms, the event was presented by The Randi Culang Team from Compass Real Estate, and Wonder, an online food service.
Throughout the day, children helped spread holiday cheer by participating in GrassRoots Grocery’s community action project (formerly Mott Haven), creating holiday food boxes for children in need. In a press release, the SBA and Scarsdale Moms said they were “thrilled to help fund GrassRoots Grocery’s mission to expand dignified access to healthy food for all neighbors in need.”
Numerous vendors offered a wide variety of activities for the children’s enjoyment, including musical entertainment, temporary tattoos, face painting, hair braiding, beading, edible chocolate designs and a photo booth with frame decorating. Scarsdale firefighters brought their fan-favorite fire truck and shared fire safety tips while giving tours with photo ops at the truck, and Dr. Michael Lieberman of Hartsdale-based Village Kids Pediatric Dentistry was on site with constant crowds of kids, providing giveaways and offering hygiene tips.
After the event, the SBA and Scarsdale Moms expressed their thanks to the Townsgiving event sponsors for their generous support. Presenting Sponsors: The Randi Culang Team and Wonder; Supporting Sponsors: ever/body, Central Park Dance, Eye Gallery, Fenom Fitness, Yellow Acorn Montessori, Village Kids Pediatric Dentistry; Junior Sponsors: Camp Hillard, Great Stuff, I Am More Scarsdale, Hi Five Metro, ScentFluence, Songs for Seeds, Sparklicious; In-Kind Activity Sponsors: Chocolate Works, Faces by Wells, Hair Saloon & Cafe, Shake it Off, Pizzazzles.
