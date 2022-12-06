Townsgiving 2022 photo

Yellow Acorn Montessori hosted beading activities for all ages.

 Courtesy Scarsdale Moms

Despite inclement weather, more than 200 children and adults gathered under the Dine the ’Dale Tent in the village center Nov. 25 to participate in family fun activities. Organized by the Scarsdale Business Alliance (SBA) in partnership with Scarsdale Moms, the event was presented by The Randi Culang Team from Compass Real Estate, and Wonder, an online food service. 

Throughout the day, children helped spread holiday cheer by participating in GrassRoots Grocery’s community action project (formerly Mott Haven), creating holiday food boxes for children in need. In a press release, the SBA and Scarsdale Moms said they were “thrilled to help fund GrassRoots Grocery’s mission to expand dignified access to healthy food for all neighbors in need.”

