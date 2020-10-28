Tseckares new chief development officer at Backyard Sports Cares

Backyard Sports Cares has hired Steve Tseckares as the organization’s chief development officer. In the newly created role, Tseckares will be responsible for developing and implementing a multiyear strategic plan to guide fundraising activities while also overseeing the organization’s communications strategy.
“We are delighted to welcome Steve to our community,” said Danny Bernstein, founder and executive director of Backyard Sports Cares. “We have waited a long time to find the right person with the skill set and passion for our mission to tell our story. There is no doubt that Steve is the perfect person for this position.”
Tseckares brings a diverse background to his new role at the organization. He spent many years as a television journalist, producer and executive for companies like CNN, MTV and MSNBC. His volunteer experience includes work as a board member and head of fundraising for The Oaks School in Los Angeles and as a tutor and mentor at the East Harlem Tutorial Program.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Backyard Sports team,” said Tseckares. “As a lifelong athlete myself, I care deeply about Backyard Sports Cares’ mission of bringing recreational sports to children who might otherwise not have access.”
Tseckares studied economics and political science at Amherst College. He lives in Redding, Connecticut, with his wife Pearson and has a son, Lucian, who is a junior at Bard College.
For more info on Backyard Sports Cares, go to byardsportscares.org.
