Virtual Performathon by conservatory students

The Music Conservatory of Westchester's annual Performathon will be presented online this year Saturday, Dec. 12 starting at 5 p.m. Conservatory students of all ages will take to the screens to perform on a variety of instruments and styles of music. Classical, jazz, rock, pop and musical theater will be represented in Performathon as students play for their family and friends over computer screens and televisions.
For nearly 20 years, the Music Conservatory of Westchester has held this event as a fun way to get its student community involved in raising funds for the school, in order to provide the extraordinary benefits of music to all in the community. The conservatory’s Scholarship Program makes it possible for financially qualifying students to study at the school who might not otherwise have that opportunity. To give the gift of music, go to https://bit.ly/2J7fUIZ.
