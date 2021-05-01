Mother Nature certainly did her part, providing perfect weather on a beautiful sunny day Saturday, April 24, while residents gathered for a series of outdoor programs to celebrate Earth Day at the Weinberg Nature Center on Mamaroneck Road.
To maintain social distancing, the program organizers scheduled three different programs throughout the day with online registration; all three classes filled to capacity with families eager to enjoy the outdoors and learn valuable lessons about the local environment.
The programs were created in the spirit of Earth Day, which was established in 1970 and helped start the environmental movement. Today, it is held every year in April around the world.
“Earth Day came to us out of the turbulent times of the 1970s,” explained Sam Weinstock, director of the Weinberg Nature Center. “It’s important for families to connect and continue to reconnect with nature. The closer we are to the Earth helps us tremendously. Being outdoors in nature, understanding the changing of the seasons and our local environment can teach us who we are.”
Each of the three sessions featured local naturalists who shared their expertise on the environment in the Scarsdale area of Westchester County.
Outdoor activities designed to be fun were the mainstay of each program. There were guided nature walks through the forest as well as physical activities like eco-dance and yoga. The morning session featured presentations on fire making, native storytelling, and lessons about bird migrations, native animals and plants. The midday session featured a mindfulness walk with lessons about local ecology and wildlife observations, while the third session featured creative discovery activities and a forest walk to help participants reconnect with the Earth.
In the final session, a volunteer naturalist led a walk through the forest while the group did a project in which they listened to the various sounds of nature. The group then walked on to another area where they took turns wearing blindfolds to feel the various types of bark on the local trees, and then made tree bark rubbings of the trees to take home. At a pond on the Weinberg grounds, the group was able to catch frogs in a bucket to examine and release, and they watched as a large white egret flew overhead in search of fish.
After each of the three sessions, naturalists presented rabbits, guinea pigs, snakes and a tarantula spider, along with other creatures housed at the center. Live music by the Bach to Rock music school from Mamaroneck and activities with bubbles and other art projects added to the fun day outdoors in nature.
Weinstock said he hopes the families who participated will be inspired to continue the lessons they learned about Earth.
“Earth Day is the understanding that we all share the planet Earth and we — in our increasing population — have a tremendous impact on the Earth and it’s systems,” he said. “Taking a mindful moment to appreciate what we have — to ensure that it’s there for our children’s children — is an important element of the day, as is realizing how our daily habits and choices can impact other humans, wildlife and nature itself … These opportunities to be out in nature, you can’t put on paper what it means for a child.”
