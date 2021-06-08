Just two years after breaking ground in April 2019, White Plains Hospital’s Center for Advanced Medicine & Surgery, the newest and largest dedicated outpatient facility for White Plains Hospital (WPH), and one of the largest in Westchester, opened its doors June 2 with a celebratory ribbon-cutting ceremony. WPH President and CEO Susan Fox, Laurence Smith, chairman of the WPH Board of Directors, and Philip O. Ozuah, MD, Ph.D., CEO of Montefiore Medical Center spoke of the effort and attention given to the expansion, which was completed on time despite the unexpected and unprecedented circumstance of WPH being in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Congressman Mondaire Jones, White Plains Mayor Tom Roach and Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner, along with numerous WPH staff and physicians and members of the building construction team, were also in attendance at the ribbon-cutting event.
The new facility at 122 Maple Ave. allows the hospital to expand access to advanced care in Westchester, bringing many of the hospital’s clinical experts together in one location with cutting-edge programs like hyperbaric medicine, dedicated nononcologic infusion and nuclear medicine imaging. The Center for Advanced Medicine and Surgery will feature the first and only PET-MRI (positron emission tomography) in Westchester County, as well as large-scale operating suites for same-day procedures and the hospital’s minimally invasive robotics surgery program.
As one of the most significant additions to the White Plains Hospital campus in its 128-year history, the $272 million state-of-the-art center marks an important step forward and raises the bar for comprehensive care in Westchester, delivered by top health care professionals in diverse specialties. The center is also the 27th outpatient facility for White Plains Hospital as it continues to expand to meet the needs of the community. Ten years ago, the hospital had only three outpatient centers.
— Reporting by Valerie Abrahams
