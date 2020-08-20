Will convalescent plasma treat COVID-19?

Scarsdale resident Dr. Marla Keller is the principal investigator for a new award Montefiore and Albert Einstein College of Medicine received from the National Institutes of Health to support a randomized convalescent clinical trial. As the search for COVID-19 therapies continues, convalescent plasma — distilled from the blood of people who have recovered from COVID-19 — has emerged as a promising treatment option. The $4.3 million grant will be used toward a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19.
The research partnership between Einstein and Montefiore is designed to break down barriers that inhibit cross-disciplinary research between basic scientists, clinical researchers and population health investigators.
“This is the beauty of working at an academic center: several of our faculty are a triple threat — they are physicians seeing patients, educators teaching students and colleagues, and researchers doing outstanding scientific investigation,” said Marla Keller, M.D., vice chair for research in the department of medicine at Einstein and Montefiore and principal investigator of the grant with Harry Shamoon, M.D. “Our junior faculty have all stepped up and risen to the occasion to fight COVID-19. It is remarkable to watch.” Dr. Keller is also professor of medicine and of obstetrics and gynecology and women’s health at Einstein and an ID specialist at Montefiore.
The grant is titled “Convalescent Plasma to Limit Coronavirus Associated Complications: A Randomized Blinded Phase 2 Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of Anti-SARS-COV-2 Plasma to Placebo in COVID-19 Hospitalized Patients.”
The study team hopes to have results from the randomized convalescent trial by early 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.