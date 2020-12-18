Mayor Samwick visits the library

Mayor Marc Samwick visited the Scarsdale Public Library Dec. 7 taking advantage of the library’s contactless curbside pickup to get a few new books as well as coffee and a bite to eat from the newest café on Olmsted Road, Apiary at The Library. The café offers a selection of breakfast items, lunches, kids’ meals, hot and cold beverages and more. Library patrons can order contactless curbside pickup by either calling 914-713-8674 or visiting the library’s website to place an order: https://bit.ly/3nonw9v. The library reopened at the beginning of December and, in addition to contactless curbside pickup, is hosting a wide array of online programs for all ages. To learn more, go to http://bit.ly/3nslBAI.
